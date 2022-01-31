Hover to Zoom
Pompeian® Classic Mediterranean Olive Oil
16 fl ozUPC: 0007040400024
Pompeian works directly with farmers, which ensures that only the finest olives are selected for our oil and allows for full traceability of our products. Our Classic Olive Oil has a mild flavor that will complement many of your favorite recipes while not overpowering the flavor of your ingredients.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
32.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Olive Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
