Pompeian imports 100% of its grapeseed oil from France. Grapeseed oil is a light, all-natural cooking oil known for its high smoke point, a characteristic that makes it an ideal choice for stir-frying, deep frying and sauteing. Its light flavor preserves the natural flavors of food. Grapeseed oil is a rich source of vitamin E, an antioxidant. It is also certified non-GMO by the Non-GMO Project Organization.