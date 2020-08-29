Hover to Zoom
Pompeian® Grapeseed Oil
24 fl ozUPC: 0007040400013
Pompeian imports 100% of its grapeseed oil from France. Grapeseed oil is a light, all-natural cooking oil known for its high smoke point, a characteristic that makes it an ideal choice for stir-frying, deep frying and sauteing. Its light flavor preserves the natural flavors of food. Grapeseed oil is a rich source of vitamin E, an antioxidant. It is also certified non-GMO by the Non-GMO Project Organization.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat10g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Vitamin E3Number of International Units20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
100% Grapeseed Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
