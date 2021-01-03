Farmer-crafted from organically grown grapes from Modena, Italy, Pompeian Organic Balsamic Vinegar is the perfect addition to salad dressings, marinades and vegetables as a finishing drizzle. Pompeian Organic Balsamic Vinegar is produced in the time-honored tradition where the grape juice is slowly cooked and then placed in barrels to refine and age its complex flavors into vinegar.