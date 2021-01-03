Pompeian Organic Balsamic Vinegar of Modena
Product Details
Farmer-crafted from organically grown grapes from Modena, Italy, Pompeian Organic Balsamic Vinegar is the perfect addition to salad dressings, marinades and vegetables as a finishing drizzle. Pompeian Organic Balsamic Vinegar is produced in the time-honored tradition where the grape juice is slowly cooked and then placed in barrels to refine and age its complex flavors into vinegar.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Wine Vinegar With "Mother" Diluted With Water To 6% Acid Strength, Organic Concentrated Grape Must.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
