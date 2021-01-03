Pompeian Organic Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Perspective: front
Pompeian Organic Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Perspective: back
Pompeian Organic Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Perspective: left
Pompeian Organic Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Perspective: right
Pompeian Organic Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

16 fl ozUPC: 0007040400434
Farmer-crafted from organically grown grapes from Modena, Italy, Pompeian Organic Balsamic Vinegar is the perfect addition to salad dressings, marinades and vegetables as a finishing drizzle. Pompeian Organic Balsamic Vinegar is produced in the time-honored tradition where the grape juice is slowly cooked and then placed in barrels to refine and age its complex flavors into vinegar.

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Wine Vinegar With "Mother" Diluted With Water To 6% Acid Strength, Organic Concentrated Grape Must.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

