Pompeian® Organic Robust Extra Virgin Olive Oil
16 fl ozUPC: 0007040400006
Product Details
Pompeian® Organic Robust Extra Virgin Olive Oil is USDA Certified Organic, first cold pressed and authentically crafted by Pompeian’s family of olive farmers and olive oil craftsmen. With its full-bodied flavor, this olive oil is perfect for salads and marinades.
- Perfect for salads and marinades
- Farmer crafted
- Full-bodied, robust flavor
- First cold pressed extra virgin olive oil
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat10g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.