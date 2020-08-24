Hover to Zoom
Pompeian® Robust Extra Virgin Olive Oil
16 fl ozUPC: 0007040400008
Product Details
Pompeian® Robust Extra Virgin Olive Oil is first cold pressed and then authentically crafted by Pompeian’s family of olive farmers and olive oil craftsmen. With its full-bodied flavor this olive oil is perfect for salads and marinades.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat10g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
