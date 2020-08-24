Hover to Zoom
Pompeian® Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil
16 fl ozUPC: 0007040400278
Pompeian® Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil is first cold pressed and authentically crafted by Pompeian’s family of olive farmers and olive oil craftsmen. With its milder taste and smooth flavor, this olive oil is perfect for sauteing and stir-frying.
- Smooth Flavor
- Farmer Crafted
- Perfect for Sauteing and Stir-Frying
- First Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat10g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
