Pompeian® Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil
68 fl ozUPC: 0007040400282
Pompeian® Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil is first cold pressed and authentically crafted by Pompeian’s family of olive farmers and olive oil craftsmen. With its milder taste and smooth flavor, this olive oil is perfect for sauteing and stir-frying.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
136.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil . .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
