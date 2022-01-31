Hover to Zoom
Pompeian White Wine Vinegar
16 fl ozUPC: 0007040400149
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
Farmer-crafted from grapes harvested in the U.S. and Spain and blended to perfection, Pompeian White Wine Vinegar delivers a crisp taste, helping to amplify the flavors of herb dressings, shellfish, salads and sauces. This vinegar blends perfectly with Pompeian’s family of olive oils, crafted by its family of olive farmers and olive oil craftsmen.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
32.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories2
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
White Wine Vinegar Reduced , with : Water to 5% Acidity .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More