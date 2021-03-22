popchips Aged White Cheddar Potato Chips Perspective: front
popchips Aged White Cheddar Potato Chips Perspective: back
popchips Aged White Cheddar Potato Chips

0.7 ozUPC: 0008266670116
Product Details

  • Made with real cheese
  • Gluten free
  • 100 calories per serving

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
5.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 bag (20g/14 chips)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat1g0%
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g0%
Protein1g0%
Calcium19mg2%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
POTATO, SUNFLOWER OIL, RICE FLOUR, POTATO STARCH, WHEY, MILK, CULTURES, SALT, ENZYEMES, BUTTERMILK POWDER, NATURAL FLAVOR, LACTIC ACID+, CITRIC ACID+. CONTAINS: MILK. +CITRIC ACID AND LACTIC ACID ARE ADDED FOR FLAVOR.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible