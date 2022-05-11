popchips® Fiery Buffalo Popped Potato Snack Perspective: front
popchips® Fiery Buffalo Popped Potato Snack Perspective: back
popchips® Fiery Buffalo Popped Potato Snack

5 ozUPC: 0008266650095
Product Details

Why should the Fiery Buffalo flavor you love only be available in backyards, ball games and sports bars? There is no reason. There’s a spicy, savory celebration in every chip. It’s a game changer, a game winner, so game on.

  • Half the fat of fried chips
  • Full of flavor (HOT!)
  • Gluten free
  • Never fried, always real

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
5.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 ounce
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6%
Saturated Fat3g0.5%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Sugar1g1%
Protein2g2%
Calcium18mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium140mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potato, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Cayenne Pepper, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Buttermilk, Whey, Cane Sugar, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Vinegar, Spices, Natural Flavors, Onion Powder, Citric Acid (Flavor), Tomato Powder, Paprika Extract, Skim Milk, Potato Starch.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible