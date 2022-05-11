popchips® Fiery Buffalo Popped Potato Snack
Product Details
Why should the Fiery Buffalo flavor you love only be available in backyards, ball games and sports bars? There is no reason. There’s a spicy, savory celebration in every chip. It’s a game changer, a game winner, so game on.
- Half the fat of fried chips
- Full of flavor (HOT!)
- Gluten free
- Never fried, always real
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potato, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Cayenne Pepper, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Buttermilk, Whey, Cane Sugar, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Vinegar, Spices, Natural Flavors, Onion Powder, Citric Acid (Flavor), Tomato Powder, Paprika Extract, Skim Milk, Potato Starch.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More