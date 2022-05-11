popchips Fully Loaded Potato Chip Snack
Product Details
It’s an incredible force of flavor - potatoes with sour cream, cheddar, chives and BACON. This powerful tot has transformed into a small but mighty bite. May the spud be with you.
- Half the fat of fried chips
- Full of flavor
- Gluten Free
- Never fried, always real
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potato, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Tapioca Maltodextrin, Buttermilk, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Butter (Cream, Salt), Onion Powder, Sour Cream Powder (Cream, Nonfat Dry Milk, Cultures), Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Citric Acid (Flavor), Paprika Extract (Color), Annatto Extract (Color), Whey Protein Concentrate, Turmeric Extract (Color), Milk Fat, Potato Starch.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More