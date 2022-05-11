popchips Fully Loaded Potato Chip Snack Perspective: front
popchips Fully Loaded Potato Chip Snack Perspective: back
popchips Fully Loaded Potato Chip Snack

5 ozUPC: 0008266650094
Product Details

It’s an incredible force of flavor - potatoes with sour cream, cheddar, chives and BACON. This powerful tot has transformed into a small but mighty bite. May the spud be with you.

  • Half the fat of fried chips
  • Full of flavor
  • Gluten Free
  • Never fried, always real

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
5.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 ounce
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6%
Saturated Fat3g0.5%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Sugar1g1%
Protein2g2%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium167mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potato, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Tapioca Maltodextrin, Buttermilk, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Butter (Cream, Salt), Onion Powder, Sour Cream Powder (Cream, Nonfat Dry Milk, Cultures), Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Citric Acid (Flavor), Paprika Extract (Color), Annatto Extract (Color), Whey Protein Concentrate, Turmeric Extract (Color), Milk Fat, Potato Starch.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible