popchips Nutter Puffs Peanut Butter & Chocolate Puffed Snacks
Product Details
Popchips has gone nuts. Peanuts. We’ve taken everything you love about peanut butter and packed it into one perfectly snackable puff. Peanut butter nutter puffs are a symphony of salty-sweet memories born from our shared love for this seductive spread. Now that’s #peanutbetter.
- Made with real peanut butter and super yummy chocolate
- Gluten Free & Non-GMO
- 0g trans fat, no artificial ingredients
- 5g protein per serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Peanut Butter, Yellow Corn (Degermed), Chocolate Seasoning (Sugar, Cocoa, Whey, Natural Flavors, Salt, Cream, Nonfat Dry Milk), Peanut Flour.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
