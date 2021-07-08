popchips Nutter Puffs Peanut Butter & Chocolate Puffed Snacks Perspective: front
popchips Nutter Puffs Peanut Butter & Chocolate Puffed Snacks Perspective: back
popchips Nutter Puffs Peanut Butter & Chocolate Puffed Snacks

4 ozUPC: 0008266645003
Popchips has gone nuts. Peanuts. We’ve taken everything you love about peanut butter and packed it into one perfectly snackable puff. Peanut butter nutter puffs are a symphony of salty-sweet memories born from our shared love for this seductive spread. Now that’s #peanutbetter.

  • Made with real peanut butter and super yummy chocolate
  • Gluten Free & Non-GMO
  • 0g trans fat, no artificial ingredients
  • 5g protein per serving

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size20piece (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat3.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium105mg4.57%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein5g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium130mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Peanut Butter, Yellow Corn (Degermed), Chocolate Seasoning (Sugar, Cocoa, Whey, Natural Flavors, Salt, Cream, Nonfat Dry Milk), Peanut Flour.

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.