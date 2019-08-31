popchips Ridges Bold & Crunchy Cheddar & Sour Cream Popped Potato Snack
Product Details
TREAT YOUR TASTEBUDS: Don’t mean to ruffle feathers, but the only thing better than potatoes is potatoes covered in sharp cheddar and smooth sour cream —it’s the ultimate flavor combination.
- Never Fried, Always Real
- Gluten-Free
- No Added Preservatives
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- No Cholesterol
- 0 Grams Trans Fat
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potato, Sunflower and or Safflower Oil, Seasoning (Whey Powder, Buttermilk Powder, Maltodextrin, Salt, Dried Butter [Cream, Salt], Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Natural Flavors, Annatto [Color], Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Dried Milkfat, Paprika Oleoresin [Color], Turmeric [Color], Gum Arabic), Rice Flour, Potato Starch.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More