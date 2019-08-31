popchips Ridges Bold & Crunchy Cheddar & Sour Cream Popped Potato Snack Perspective: front
popchips Ridges Bold & Crunchy Cheddar & Sour Cream Popped Potato Snack Perspective: back
popchips Ridges Bold & Crunchy Cheddar & Sour Cream Popped Potato Snack

5 ozUPC: 0008266650302
Product Details

TREAT YOUR TASTEBUDS: Don’t mean to ruffle feathers, but the only thing better than potatoes is potatoes covered in sharp cheddar and smooth sour cream —it’s the ultimate flavor combination.

  • Never Fried, Always Real
  • Gluten-Free
  • No Added Preservatives
  • No Artificial Flavors or Colors
  • No Cholesterol
  • 0 Grams Trans Fat

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size18chips (28 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium27mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium215mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Potato, Sunflower and or Safflower Oil, Seasoning (Whey Powder, Buttermilk Powder, Maltodextrin, Salt, Dried Butter [Cream, Salt], Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Natural Flavors, Annatto [Color], Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Dried Milkfat, Paprika Oleoresin [Color], Turmeric [Color], Gum Arabic), Rice Flour, Potato Starch.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
