popchips Ridges Tangy Barbeque Popped Potato Snack
SWEET & SMOKY WITH A TOUCH OF SPICE.
These chips aren’t right off the grill, but they taste like they are! Pop Chips Ridges Tangy Barbeque give you the irresistible taste of true BBQ, no moist towelette.
- Non-GMO
- 130 calories/serving
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- Nothing artificial
- No cholesterol
- Kosher
Dried Potato, Sunflower and/or Safflower Oil, Seasoning (Sugar, Tapioca Maltodextrin, Salt, Brown Sugar, Torula Yeast, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Spices, Citric Acid, Natural Hickory Smoked Flavor, Natural Flavors, Paprika Extract [Color], Paprika), Rice Flour, Potato Starch
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
