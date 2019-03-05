popchips Ridges Tangy Barbeque Popped Potato Snack Perspective: front
popchips Ridges Tangy Barbeque Popped Potato Snack Perspective: back
popchips Ridges Tangy Barbeque Popped Potato Snack

5 ozUPC: 0008266650301
SWEET & SMOKY WITH A TOUCH OF SPICE.

These chips aren’t right off the grill, but they taste like they are! Pop Chips Ridges Tangy Barbeque give you the irresistible taste of true BBQ, no moist towelette.

  • Non-GMO
  • 130 calories/serving
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Nothing artificial
  • No cholesterol
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size16chips (28 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat3.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium8mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium200mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Potato, Sunflower and/or Safflower Oil, Seasoning (Sugar, Tapioca Maltodextrin, Salt, Brown Sugar, Torula Yeast, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Spices, Citric Acid, Natural Hickory Smoked Flavor, Natural Flavors, Paprika Extract [Color], Paprika), Rice Flour, Potato Starch

Allergen Info
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
