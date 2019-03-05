Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 16chips (28 gram)

Amount per serving

Calories 120

% Daily value*

Total Fat 5g 6.41% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 1g Monounsaturated Fat 3.5g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 200mg 8.7%

Total Carbohydrate 19g 6.91% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 2g

Protein 2g

Calcium 8mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 200mg 4%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%