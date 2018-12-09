Hover to Zoom
popchips Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips
5 ozUPC: 0008266650050
PUCKER UP! When you take a bite of sea salt & vinegar popchips, they bite right back! so go ahead and enjoy the naturally perfect balance of potato, salt and vinegary snap. Prepare your taste buds for a spanking.
- No trans/saturated fat
- Certified gluten free
- Kosher
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size22Chips (28 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium6mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Dried Potato, Rice Flour, Sunflower and/or Safflower Oil, Seasoning (Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, White Distilled Vinegar, Citric Acid, Cane Sugar, Natural Flavor), Potato Starch
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.