PopCorners® Flex® Barbecue Energy-Packed Protein Crisps
Product Details
PopCorners are the delicious snack that makes it easier than ever to SNACK BETTER! Drizzled in sunflower oil with a pinch of sea salt, our chips are made with non-GMO corn and never fried. No gluten, no nuts. Just simple ingredients for great tasting flavor.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soy Protein, Tapioca, Soy Fiber, Cassava, Topical Seasoning (Sugar, Sea Salt, Vinegar Powder (Maltodextrin, Organic Distilled Vinegar), Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Spices, Natural Flavor), Sunflower Oil.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More