PopCorners® Flex® Barbecue Energy-Packed Protein Crisps

5 ozUPC: 0081060702114
Product Details

PopCorners are the delicious snack that makes it easier than ever to SNACK BETTER! Drizzled in sunflower oil with a pinch of sea salt, our chips are made with non-GMO corn and never fried. No gluten, no nuts. Just simple ingredients for great tasting flavor.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size24chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.85%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg9.58%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.33%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar2g
Protein10g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soy Protein, Tapioca, Soy Fiber, Cassava, Topical Seasoning (Sugar, Sea Salt, Vinegar Powder (Maltodextrin, Organic Distilled Vinegar), Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Spices, Natural Flavor), Sunflower Oil.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible