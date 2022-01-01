PopCorners Gluten-Free Sour Cream & Onion Popped Corn Snacks
Product Details
PopCorners are the delicious snack that makes it easier than ever to SNACK BETTER! Drizzled in sunflower oil with a pinch of sea salt, our chips are made with non-GMO corn and never fried. No gluten, no nuts. Just simple ingredients for great tasting flavor.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Yellow Corn, Sunflower Oil, Whey, Salt, Onion Powder, Sour Cream Powder [Sour Cream (Cream Cultures, Lactic Acid), Cultured Nonfat Milk Solids, Citric Acid], Natural Flavors, Buttermilk Solids, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Vinegar Powder (Ip Maltodextrin, White Distilled Vinegar), Citric Acid, Spices, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Green Onion Powder
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More