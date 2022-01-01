PopCorners Gluten-Free Sour Cream & Onion Popped Corn Snacks Perspective: front
PopCorners Gluten-Free Sour Cream & Onion Popped Corn Snacks Perspective: back
PopCorners Gluten-Free Sour Cream & Onion Popped Corn Snacks

7 ozUPC: 0081060702255
Product Details

PopCorners are the delicious snack that makes it easier than ever to SNACK BETTER! Drizzled in sunflower oil with a pinch of sea salt, our chips are made with non-GMO corn and never fried. No gluten, no nuts. Just simple ingredients for great tasting flavor.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Yellow Corn, Sunflower Oil, Whey, Salt, Onion Powder, Sour Cream Powder [Sour Cream (Cream Cultures, Lactic Acid), Cultured Nonfat Milk Solids, Citric Acid], Natural Flavors, Buttermilk Solids, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Vinegar Powder (Ip Maltodextrin, White Distilled Vinegar), Citric Acid, Spices, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Green Onion Powder

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
