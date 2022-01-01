poppi™ Green Lime Prebiotic Soda Perspective: front
poppi™ Green Lime Prebiotic Soda Perspective: back
poppi™ Green Lime Prebiotic Soda Perspective: left
poppi™ Green Lime Prebiotic Soda Perspective: top
poppi™ Green Lime Prebiotic Soda

12 fl ozUPC: 0070958651487
Product Details

Wanna stay healthy? Listen to your gut. 70% of your body’s immunity begins with your gut, so we made it fun and easy to get the prebiotics your body needs and boost your immunity at the source.

We squeezed the finest performance out of juicy oranges to date. Bubbles with benefits. Fun(ctional) Prebiotic Soda For All.

Benefits:

  • Aids Digestion
  • Relieves Bloating
  • Boosts Immunity
  • Naturally Detoxifies
  • Refines Complexion
  • Helps Stabilize Blood Sugar
  • Promotes Heart Health
  • Helps Lower Cholesterol

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.0 About servings per container
Serving sizeServing Size 1 Can (12 fl oz)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Sugar4g
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sparkling Filtered Water, Apple Cider Vinegar, Ginger Juice, Lime Juice, Organic Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Stevia

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
