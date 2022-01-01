poppi™ Orange Prebiotic Soda
Product Details
Wanna stay healthy? Listen to your gut. 70% of your body’s immunity begins with your gut, so we made it fun and easy to get the prebiotics your body needs and boost your immunity at the source.
We squeezed the finest performance out of juicy oranges to date. Bubbles with benefits. Fun(ctional) Prebiotic Soda For All.
Benefits:
- Aids Digestion
- Relieves Bloating
- Boosts Immunity
- Naturally Detoxifies
- Refines Complexion
- Helps Stabilize Blood Sugar
- Promotes Heart Health
- Helps Lower Cholesterol
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sparkling Filtered Water, Apple Cider Vinegar, Orange Juice, Lemon Juice, Organic Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Stevia
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More