The JUMBO sized magnetic marbles come in at 1 33 in diameter and are not a choking hazard Watch as they spin attract and repel each other on a table a fun way to learn about magnetism All our magnetic marbles are created with safety in mind Too large to be a choking hazard and a fun way to learn about magnetism Large magnetic marbles teach magnetism in a safe and easy to handle way Measures 1 33 in diameter Recommended for ages 3 6 years Includes 5 Jumbo colored magnetic balls Features . Jumbo Magnetic Marbles. Set of 6 Specifications . Weight 1 92 lbs