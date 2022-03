Portland 1 Light Outdoor Post Mount Fixture Clear Seedy

Rich details and sleek lines from this one-light post lantern offer a streamlined look to any outdoor space. Richly hued outdoor rubbed bronze combines with clear seeded glass to add dimension and radiance.

Collection : Portland

Frame Finish : Oil Rubbed Bronze

Frame Material : Aluminum

Shade Finish/Color : Clear Seedy

Shade Material : Glass

Bulbs 1 x 100 Watt - Medium

Dimmable (Yes/No) : Yes

Dimension : 9.5 L x 9.5 W x 22.5 H ;Weight : 12