This 8-piece Posca marker set features glitter markers that can be used on almost any surface you can dream up - paper, glass, cardboard, wood, porcelain, metal, textiles, ceramics, plastic and much more. The fine bullet tip markers are great for both coloring and writing clean lines, and the paint covers surfaces well, is blendable, dries quickly and can be layered when dry. This versatile set is ideal for all ages, from preschool to professional, a fluid and fun choice for art, craft, graffiti or décor. The marker tips can be rinsed with water to keep marker in tact, allowing you to blend without fear of ruining your marker.

Works on over 50 surfaces

Non-toxic and water-based

Opaque, Matte & Lightfast