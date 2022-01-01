This 16-piece POSCA marker set features markers that can be used on almost any surface you can dream up - paper, glass, cardboard, wood, porcelain, metal, textiles, ceramics, plastic and much more. The PC-5M medium bullet tip marker is the multi-purpose marker of the POSCA range, producing neat and precise lines. The alcohol- and solvent-free opaque paint covers surfaces well, blends, dries quickly and can be layered when dry. This versatile marker is ideal for all ages, from preschool to professional, a fluid and fun choice for art, craft, graffiti or décor. The tips can be rinsed with water to keep marker intact, allowing you to blend without fear of ruining your marker.

Works on over 50 surfaces

Non-toxic and water-based

Opaque, matte & lightfast