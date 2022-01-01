It’s an amazing feeling when your team just clicks — everyone feels a shared drive toward success. But, how do you ignite that feeling on every team? Capture the spark at your next meeting with Post-it® Super Sticky Easel Pads. Adhesive backed sheets stick and restick to hold up to 2X longer to most wall surfaces, unlike flip chart paper. The paper resists marker bleed through so you can capture input by writing directly on the sheet. Use with Post-it® Super Sticky Notes to organize ideas.

20 Sheets

Keep agenda and ideas where everyone can see.

Ink-Bleed Through Resistant Paper - Keep great ideas on the page, not on what's under the page

Perfect for training or teaching sessions, brainstorming sessions, planning sessions, project management and agile processes, meetings, and presentations

Made in the USA with globally sourced materials