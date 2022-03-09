Hover to Zoom
Powell Furniture D1247A19P Collis Three Tiered Plant Stand
Multiple tiers of natural acacia wood make this plant stand the ideal way to showcase cascading greenery unique succulents or any other personal collection. A black metal frame adds durability without detracting from the display. This piece utilizes clean minimalist style to beautifully present your personal treasures.Features. Collis Three Tiered Plant Stand. Black metal frame. Acacia wood tops. Unique nesting design. Fully AssembledSpecifications. Collection Collis. Country of Origin India. Surfaces 14" 16.5" 20". Dimension 20" W x 20" D x 28" H