Multiple tiers of natural acacia wood make this plant stand the ideal way to showcase cascading greenery unique succulents or any other personal collection. A black metal frame adds durability without detracting from the display. This piece utilizes clean minimalist style to beautifully present your personal treasures.

. Collis Three Tiered Plant Stand. Black metal frame. Acacia wood tops. Unique nesting design. Fully AssembledCollis.India.14" 16.5" 20".20" W x 20" D x 28" H