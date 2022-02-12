Helping to keep you hydrated is our number one job. Giving it your all is yours. POWERADE is equipped with the unique ION4 Advanced Electrolyte System that helps replace the four electrolytes lost when you sweat: sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium. This means that the more you sweat the harder we work, and that’s fine with us.POWERADE is also equipped with a 6% carbohydrate solution, so your body gets the hydration and energy it needs to power through. We even have vitamins B3, B6 and B12 to support energy metabolism and assist in reducing fatigue. POWERADE has more power so that we deliver more power for you. This is the sports drink that was developed for athletes like you—to not only keep you in the game, but on top of your game. So don’t sweat it. Or better yet, do. POWERADE. More Power For Me.

Powered by unique ION4 Advanced Electrolyte System to help replenish the four electrolytes you lose when you sweat: sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium

Everything a sports drink should be plus vitamins B3, B6 and B12

A 6% carbohydrate solution gives you the energy power through

Hydrating your game with the taste of mountain berry blast