Powerade® ZERO Fruit Punch Sports Drink
Product Details
Helps replenish 4 electrolytes lost in sweat: sodium, potassium, calcium magnesium. Powerade Zerois the great-tasting electrolyte-enhanced sports drink formulated with Vitamins B3, B6 & B12 to help the body metabolize energy from food.
- Zero sugar means sugar-free. All the hydration you need with none of the calories
- Hydrating your game with the taste of fruit punch
- Sweat, hydrate, help replenish electrolytes, repeat
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Less Than 1% of: Citric Acid, Electrolytes (Salt, Mono-potassium Phosphate, Magnesium and Calcium Chlorides), Natural Flavors, Sucralose, Acesulfame K.Vitamins B3, B6, 12 (Niacinamide, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride Cyanocobalamin), Red 40, Ascorbic Acid (To Protect Taste), Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Color).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.