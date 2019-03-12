Powerade® ZERO Fruit Punch Sports Drink Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Powerade® ZERO Fruit Punch Sports Drink Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Powerade® ZERO Fruit Punch Sports Drink Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Powerade® ZERO Fruit Punch Sports Drink Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Powerade® ZERO Fruit Punch Sports Drink Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Powerade® ZERO Fruit Punch Sports Drink

8 bottles / 20 fl ozUPC: 0004900005643
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 15

Product Details

Helps replenish 4 electrolytes lost in sweat: sodium, potassium, calcium magnesium. Powerade Zerois the great-tasting electrolyte-enhanced sports drink formulated with Vitamins B3, B6 & B12 to help the body metabolize energy from food.

  • Zero sugar means sugar-free. All the hydration you need with none of the calories
  • Hydrating your game with the taste of fruit punch
  • Sweat, hydrate, help replenish electrolytes, repeat

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Niacin4.8mg30%
Potassium60mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Less Than 1% of: Citric Acid, Electrolytes (Salt, Mono-potassium Phosphate, Magnesium and Calcium Chlorides), Natural Flavors, Sucralose, Acesulfame K.Vitamins B3, B6, 12 (Niacinamide, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride Cyanocobalamin), Red 40, Ascorbic Acid (To Protect Taste), Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Color).

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More