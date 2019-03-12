POWERADE Zero Fruit Punch Sports Drink
Product Details
Helping to keep you hydrated is our number one job. Giving it your all is yours. POWERADE is equipped with the unique ION4 Advanced Electrolyte System that helps replace the four electrolytes lost when you sweat: sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium. This means that the more you sweat the harder we work, and that’s fine with us.Zero sugar means sugar-free. Get the hydration you need to power through without the calories. We even have vitamins B3, B6 and B12 to support energy metabolism and assist in reducing fatigue. POWERADE has more power so that we deliver more power for you. This is the sports drink that was developed for athletes like you—to not only keep you in the game, but on top of your game. So don’t sweat it. Or better yet, do. POWERADE. More Power For Me.
- Powered by unique ION4 Advanced Electrolyte System to help replenish the four electrolytes you lose when you sweat: sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium
- Everything a sports drink should be, plus vitamins B3, B6 and B12
- Zero sugar means sugar-free. All the hydration you need with none of the calories
- Hydrating your game with the taste of fruit punch
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Less than 1% of: Citric Acid, Electrolytes (Salt, Mono-Potassium Phosphate, Magnesium and Calcium Chlorides), Natural Flavors, Sucralose, Acesulfame K, Vitamins B3, B6, B12 (Niacinamide, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Cyanocobalamin), Red 40, Ascorbic Acid (to Protect Taste), Calcium Disodium EDTA (to Protect Color).
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More