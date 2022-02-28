Powerade® Zero Sugar Watermleon Berry Sports Drink Perspective: front
Powerade® Zero Sugar Watermleon Berry Sports Drink Perspective: left
Powerade® Zero Sugar Watermleon Berry Sports Drink Perspective: right
Powerade® Zero Sugar Watermleon Berry Sports Drink

28 fl ozUPC: 0004900054371
Product Details

Helping to keep you hydrated is our number one job. Giving it your all is yours. POWERADE Zero Sugar is equipped with the unique ION4 Advanced Electrolyte System that helps replace the four electrolytes lost when you sweat: sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium. Get the hydration you need to power through without the calories. And don’t sweat it. Or better yet, do. ​​POWERADE Zero Sugar. More Power For Me.

  • Everything a sports drink should be plus vitamins B3, B6 and B12.
  • Hydrating your game with the taste of watermelon berry.
  • Sweat, hydrate, help replenish electrolytes, repeat.
  • Zero sugar means sugar-free. All the hydration you need with none of the calories.
  • Powered by unique ION4 Advanced Electrolyte System to help replenish the four electrolytes you lose when you sweat: sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12fl oz (360 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Niacin2.4mg15%
Potassium35mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Less Than 1% of: Citric Acid, Electrolytes (Salt, Magnesium and Calcium Chlorides, Mono-potassium Phosphate), Natural Flavors, Sucralose, Acesulfame K, Vitamins B3, B6, B12 (Niacinamide, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride Cyanocobalamin), Red 40, Ascorbic Acid (To Protect Taste), Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Color).

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
