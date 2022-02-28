Powerade® Zero Sugar Watermleon Berry Sports Drink
Product Details
Helping to keep you hydrated is our number one job. Giving it your all is yours. POWERADE Zero Sugar is equipped with the unique ION4 Advanced Electrolyte System that helps replace the four electrolytes lost when you sweat: sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium. Get the hydration you need to power through without the calories. And don’t sweat it. Or better yet, do. POWERADE Zero Sugar. More Power For Me.
- Everything a sports drink should be plus vitamins B3, B6 and B12.
- Hydrating your game with the taste of watermelon berry.
- Sweat, hydrate, help replenish electrolytes, repeat.
- Zero sugar means sugar-free. All the hydration you need with none of the calories.
- Powered by unique ION4 Advanced Electrolyte System to help replenish the four electrolytes you lose when you sweat: sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Less Than 1% of: Citric Acid, Electrolytes (Salt, Magnesium and Calcium Chlorides, Mono-potassium Phosphate), Natural Flavors, Sucralose, Acesulfame K, Vitamins B3, B6, B12 (Niacinamide, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride Cyanocobalamin), Red 40, Ascorbic Acid (To Protect Taste), Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Color).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More