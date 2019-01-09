Since 1882 Prang Art & Craft solutions maintained an uncompromised quality to ignite the passion of our valued creative customers. With a delicate, rich 3.3mm core guarded by real wood you will experience an unmatched smoothness in the laydown. While the intense pigments will bring your ideas and dreams to life in vivid colors easier to mix so you can create unique shades that reflect your ambitions! They are conveniently pre-sharpened, so they are ready to use right out of the box. AP certified non-toxic.

3.3mm break resistant thick core holds up under pressure

Durable pencils with long lasting core provide bright colors and resist fading

Smooth core delivers vivid, blendable colors and soft laydown

AP certified non-toxic

72 Assorted Colors

Real wood casing ensures consistent, easy sharpening