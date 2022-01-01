The ideal choice for preparing fast healthy delicious meals every day - up to ten times faster than ordinary cooking methods! Even lean cuts of meat cook up fork-tender in minutes. Constructed of durable polished aluminum for easy cleaning long life and quick even heating. Cover lock indicator shows at a glance if there is pressure inside the cooker. Includes cooking rack and complete instruction/recipe book. 4-Quart Liquid Capacity (3.8 Liters).