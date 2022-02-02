Hover to Zoom
Presto 12 Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker
1 pcUPC: 0007574102811
Product Details
Brews great tasting coffee at one cup-a-minute speed! Creates flavorful coffee, then keeps it piping hot automatically. Signal light indicates when coffee is ready-to-serve. Beautiful traditional design provides elegant coffee service anytime.
- Model: 02811
- In-Package Dimensions: 9.5 Inch x 6.0 Inch x 12.5 Inch
- In-Package Weight: 3.67 Pound
- Easy to clean
- Luxurious, durable stainless steel, including the filter basket and perk tube
- Makes 2 to 12 cups of coffee as fast as a cup a minute