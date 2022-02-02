Hover to Zoom
Presto Dehydro™ Electric Food Dehydrator
1 ctUPC: 0007574108609
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Dehydrates fruits and vegetables and makes homemade jerky.
- Includes 4 drying trays. Expands to 8 trays; add-on trays sold separately.
- Drying trays nest and cord stores in base for over a 35% reduction in storage space.
- Bottom-mounted fan and heating element provide consistent air flow for optimum drying.
- No tray rotation necessary.
- See-through cover on top tray lets you monitor drying progress.
- Dehydrates fruits and vegetables with no additives or preservatives.
- Make jerky from your choice of meat, poultry, or seafood.
- Drying trays and cover are fully immersible and dishwasher safe.