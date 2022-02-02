This professional immersion element deep fryer from Presto® is great for large get-togethers. The dual baskets let you fry two foods at once in true restaurant style with oblong, large-capacity baskets that hold up to 12 cups of food. A cover with charcoal air filters helps reduce splattering and lingering odors, and the heating element and pots are removable for easy cleaning.

120 Volts AC, 1800 Watts

Quick preheating and fast oil temperature recovery

Indicator light lets you know when oil is at desired temperature

1-Year Limited Warranty

Adjustable Thermostat

In-Package Dimensions: 13.69 Inch x 10.81 Inch x 15.05 Inch

In-Package Weight: 11.5 Pound