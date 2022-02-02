Hover to Zoom
Presto® ProFry Dual Basket Silver Stainless Steel Deep Fryer
1 ctUPC: 0007574105466
Product Details
This professional immersion element deep fryer from Presto® is great for large get-togethers. The dual baskets let you fry two foods at once in true restaurant style with oblong, large-capacity baskets that hold up to 12 cups of food. A cover with charcoal air filters helps reduce splattering and lingering odors, and the heating element and pots are removable for easy cleaning.
- 120 Volts AC, 1800 Watts
- Quick preheating and fast oil temperature recovery
- Indicator light lets you know when oil is at desired temperature
- 1-Year Limited Warranty
- Adjustable Thermostat
- In-Package Dimensions: 13.69 Inch x 10.81 Inch x 15.05 Inch
- In-Package Weight: 11.5 Pound