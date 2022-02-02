Presto® ProFry Dual Basket Silver Stainless Steel Deep Fryer Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Presto® ProFry Dual Basket Silver Stainless Steel Deep Fryer

1 ctUPC: 0007574105466
Purchase Options

Product Details

This professional immersion element deep fryer from Presto® is great for large get-togethers. The dual baskets let you fry two foods at once in true restaurant style with oblong, large-capacity baskets that hold up to 12 cups of food. A cover with charcoal air filters helps reduce splattering and lingering odors, and the heating element and pots are removable for easy cleaning.

  • 120 Volts AC, 1800 Watts
  • Quick preheating and fast oil temperature recovery
  • Indicator light lets you know when oil is at desired temperature
  • 1-Year Limited Warranty
  • Adjustable Thermostat
  • In-Package Dimensions: 13.69 Inch x 10.81 Inch x 15.05 Inch
  • In-Package Weight: 11.5 Pound