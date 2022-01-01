Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Presto Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker
6 qtUPC: 0007574101362
Purchase Options
Product Details
Stainless Steel Pressure Cookers are an ideal fit for our busy lives. Cooking times are three to ten times faster than ordinary methods even faster than a microwave for many foods. Features: Cover lock indicator shows at a glance if there is pressure inside the cooker. Bimetal-clad base provides fast and even heat distribution. Gleaming stainless steel body ensures long-lasting beauty and easy cleaning. Ideal for use on regular and smooth-top ranges. 6-Quart Liquid Capacity (5.7 liters). Includes: Cooking Rack Complete 64-page instruction/recipe book