Pretzel Baron Pretzel Bites
6 ozUPC: 0085559400763
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size12 Bites
Amount per serving
Calories191.57
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.953g4%
Saturated Fat0.573g3%
Polyunsaturated Fat2.304g0.01%
Monounsaturated Fat0.887g0.01%
Sodium344.909g15%
Total Carbohydrate31.952g12%
Dietary Fiber1.32g5%
Sugar0.118g0.01%
Protein5.368g0.01%
Calcium7.544mg0.01%
Iron1.941mg10%
Potassium55.808mg0.01%
Vitamin C1.571mg0.01%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wheat flour, Water, Soybean Oil, Salt, Yeast. Contains: Wheat.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
