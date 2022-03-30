Hover to Zoom
Pretzel Baron Soft Pretzel with Salt Pack
6 ozUPC: 0085559400700
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
3.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size2 oz (57g/2 oz)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g5%
Sodium310mg13%
Total Carbohydrate29g11%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Protein4g0.01%
Iron0.5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Soybean Oil, Salt, Yeast, Malted Barley, Dextrose.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More