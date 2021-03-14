Prevagen ES Chewables is designed for great tasting mixed berry flavor with twice the apoaequorin as Prevagen Regular Strength. Prevagen ES Chewables contains apoaequorin, which uniquely supports brain function.In a computer assessed, double-blinded, placebo controlled study, Prevagen improved certain aspects of cognitive function over a 90 day period.*

Safe & Clinically Tested

Only One Tablet Per Day

Full 30 Day Supply

Now with Vitamin D

Improves Memory*

Supports: Healthy Brain Function* Sharper Mind* Clearer Thinking*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.