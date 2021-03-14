Hover to Zoom
Prevagen® Extra Strength Mixed Berry Chewable Tablets
30 ctUPC: 0089404700102
Located in AISLE 32
Product Details
Prevagen ES Chewables is designed for great tasting mixed berry flavor with twice the apoaequorin as Prevagen Regular Strength. Prevagen ES Chewables contains apoaequorin, which uniquely supports brain function.In a computer assessed, double-blinded, placebo controlled study, Prevagen improved certain aspects of cognitive function over a 90 day period.*
- Safe & Clinically Tested
- Only One Tablet Per Day
- Full 30 Day Supply
- Now with Vitamin D
- Improves Memory*
- Supports:
- Healthy Brain Function*
- Sharper Mind*
- Clearer Thinking*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.