Prevagen® Mixed Berry Chewable Tablets 10mg
30 ctUPC: 0089404700115
Located in AISLE 32
Healthier Brain. Better Life.*
Prevagen Chewables contain apoaequorin, which uniquely supports brain function. In a computer assessed, double blinded, placebo controlled clinical study, Prevagen improved certain aspects of cognitive function overa 90 day period.*
- Safe and clinically tested ingredient
- Only one tablet per day
- Full 30 day supply
- Designed with great-tasting mixed berry flavor
- Improves memory*
- Supports healthy brain function, sharper mind, and clearer thinking*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.