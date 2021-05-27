Healthier Brain. Better Life.*

Prevagen Chewables contain apoaequorin, which uniquely supports brain function. In a computer assessed, double blinded, placebo controlled clinical study, Prevagen improved certain aspects of cognitive function overa 90 day period.*

Safe and clinically tested ingredient

Only one tablet per day

Full 30 day supply

Designed with great-tasting mixed berry flavor

Improves memory*

Supports healthy brain function, sharper mind, and clearer thinking*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.