Prevagen® Mixed Berry Chewable Tablets 10mg Perspective: front
Prevagen® Mixed Berry Chewable Tablets 10mg

30 ctUPC: 0089404700115
Located in AISLE 32

Product Details

Healthier Brain. Better Life.*

Prevagen Chewables contain apoaequorin, which uniquely supports brain function. In a computer assessed, double blinded, placebo controlled clinical study, Prevagen improved certain aspects of cognitive function overa 90 day period.*

  • Safe and clinically tested ingredient
  • Only one tablet per day
  • Full 30 day supply
  • Designed with great-tasting mixed berry flavor
  • Improves memory*
  • Supports healthy brain function, sharper mind, and clearer thinking*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.