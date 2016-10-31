Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Prevagen® Regular Strength Memory Dietary Supplement Capsules 10mg
60 ctUPC: 0089404700106
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 32
Product Details
Clinically shown to help with mild memory problems associated with aging.* Contains apoaequorin, which uniquely supports brain function. In a computer assessed, double blinded, placebo controlled clinical study, Prevagen improved certain aspects of cognitive function over a 90 day period.* Supports: Healthy Brain Function, Sharper Mind, clearer thinking.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.