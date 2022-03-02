Hover to Zoom
Primal Palate Organic Spices Chinese 5 Spice
1.1 ozUPC: 0001674572147
Product Details
The highest quality organic spices available, now in your kitchen.
Ubiquitous throughout Asian cuisine, this warm, spicy-sweet blend goes well with meat, stir fry vegetables, as well as slow cooked recipes.
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
- USDA Organic
- Non-Irradiated
- No Preservatives
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Fennel , Cinnamon , Star Anise , White Pepper , Cloves
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
