Primal Palate Organic Spices Curry Powder
1.5 ozUPC: 0001674572145
Product Details
The highest quality organic spices available, now in your kitchen.
This blend of traditional Indian flavors adds complexity with a touch of heat to your favorite dishes. Use it to season meats, or add it to coconut milk for a delicious curry sauce.
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
- USDA Organic
- Non-Irradiated
- No Preservatives
- Kosher
- Paleo friendly
- Whole30 Approved
- No MSG
- No fillers