Primal Palate Organic Spices Curry Powder Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Primal Palate Organic Spices Curry Powder

1.5 ozUPC: 0001674572145
Purchase Options

Product Details

The highest quality organic spices available, now in your kitchen.

This blend of traditional Indian flavors adds complexity with a touch of heat to your favorite dishes. Use it to season meats, or add it to coconut milk for a delicious curry sauce.

  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO
  • USDA Organic
  • Non-Irradiated
  • No Preservatives
  • Kosher
  • Paleo friendly
  • Whole30 Approved
  • No MSG
  • No fillers