Primal Palate Organic Spices Gyro Seasoning
1.7 ozUPC: 0001674573757
The highest quality organic spices available, now in your kitchen.
Not just for Gyros, this "Super Hero" seasoning is fantastic on a variety of dishes. Bring a taste of the Mediterranean to any meal with this versatile spice blend.
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
- USDA Organic
- Non-Irradiated
- No Preservatives
- Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Himalayan Pink Salt , Oregano , Marjoram , Thyme , Garlic
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
