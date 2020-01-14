Hover to Zoom
Primal Palate Organic Spices Pumpkin Pie Spice
1.2 ozUPC: 0001674573852
Product Details
Enjoy unparalleled depth of flavor in your dishes with our hand-picked collection of organic spices.
The highest quality organic spices available, now in your kitchen.
The pinnacle of fall flavors, our Pumpkin Pie Spice is fantastic for pies, muffins, cheesecake, custards, sweet potatoes and winter squash, or even your pumpkin spice latte!
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
- USDA Organic
- Non-Irradiated
- No Preservatives
- Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
* , Saigon Cinnamon , * , Ginger , * , Cloves , * , Nutmeg . ( * , Organic )
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
