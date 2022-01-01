2-outlet indoor remote control outlet with remote transmitter. Includes (2) 3-prong grounded outlets and 2-button On/Off remote transmitter. Features a wireless range of up to 80-feet. Ideal to control lamps, fans, holiday lights, and more. Compatible with CFL (compact fluorescent), LED (light emitting diode), and incandescent. Includes (1) replaceable CR2032 3-volt button-cell battery.

Range: 80 Ft.

Battery Type: CR2032

Color: White

Certification:

WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate (DEHP), which is known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm.

For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov. -