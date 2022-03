Ingredients

Filtered Water, Coconut Water from Concentrate, Citric Acid, Dipotassium Phosphate, Natural Flavor, Trimagnesium Citrate, Vegetable Juice for Color, Sucralose, Beta Carotene for Color, d-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate(Vitamin E), Acesulfame Potassium, L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine, L-Valine, Retinyl Palmitate (Vitamin A), Zinc Aspartate

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives.

