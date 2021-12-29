Primula Tempo Coffee Press - Red Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Primula Tempo Coffee Press - Red

6 cUPC: 0074139313663
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • 6 cup capacity.
  • Temperature safe borosilicate glass beaker.
  • Finely crafted plunger with superfine stainless-steel mesh filter provides superior brewing capabilities.
  • Designed to make sure coffee grounds remain in the beaker and out of your cup.
  • Plastic handle provides a firm, reliable grip and stays cool in your hand.
  • Fitted lid and angled spout allow for clean, even pours.
  • Elegant, heat-resistant plastic frame and lid.
  • For French and American style coffee.
  • BPA free.
  • Dishwasher safe.