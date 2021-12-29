Hover to Zoom
Primula Tempo Coffee Press - Red
6 cUPC: 0074139313663
Purchase Options
Product Details
- 6 cup capacity.
- Temperature safe borosilicate glass beaker.
- Finely crafted plunger with superfine stainless-steel mesh filter provides superior brewing capabilities.
- Designed to make sure coffee grounds remain in the beaker and out of your cup.
- Plastic handle provides a firm, reliable grip and stays cool in your hand.
- Fitted lid and angled spout allow for clean, even pours.
- Elegant, heat-resistant plastic frame and lid.
- For French and American style coffee.
- BPA free.
- Dishwasher safe.