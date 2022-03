PRINCE OF PEACE DONG QUAI & RED DATE TEA INSTANT DRINK MIX COMBINES TWO UNIQUE FLAVORS FOR A SWEET START TO YOUR MORNING. WE TAKE POWDERED EXTRACTS OF DONG QUAI AND RED DATES, AND THEN MAKE THEM INTO AN EASY-TO-HANDLE FORMAT FOR CONVENIENCE. JUST MIX OUR POWDER INTO HOT OR COLD WATER AND STIR FOR AN ENERGIZING DRINK IN THE MORNING BEFORE YOU HEAD OUT TO WORK. THIS 10-COUNT BOX CONTAINS 6.3 OZ. OF INSTANT DRINK MIX SWEETENED WITH SUGAR AND HONEY.