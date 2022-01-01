Plain push-to-talk walkie talkies for girls and boys end up in storage since they’re uninteresting. Keep kids interested with your Waka Waka toddler walkie talkie set with features like an adult’s —and then some! Kids get to enjoy:

22 channels + 38 privacy codes

Cool LCD display screen

Hands-off VOX communication + PTT

Built-in flashlight for fun and security

10 call tones—5 animal and 5 regular

Tones for low battery, keypad, and talk confirmation

Distinct sound reception with audio squelch

Keypad lock to lock in the settings

Automatic battery-save mode

Easy-carry belt clip

TALK-IE ABOUT ADVENTURE – Digital distractions keep kids away from nature’s finest playground—the outdoors. Inspire exploration and adventure with your 3 kids walkie talkies by Waka Waka

READY, SET, EXPLORE – Set the scene for expedition with your walkie talkies kids set by Waka Waka. Each walkie talkie comes with a whistle and matching bandana to support imaginative play!

PROTECTIVE PROMISE? ROGER THAT – Turn off the TV and power on fun with your walkie talkies for kid games by Waka Waka. Backed by 2-year equipment coverage, they’re sure to help channel adventures!