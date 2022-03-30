Pringles® Original Potato Crisps Chips
Product Details
What comes next after the “pop” of a Pringles® Original can? The crisp, tantalizing taste of potato that hits the spot every time. Insanely light, crispy and never greasy, each crisp is satisfyingly salty. With this convenient, individual size can, it’s easy to create your own snacking moments wherever and whenever you want. Grab a can as a pick-me-up for after school or pack into lunch boxes; Bring a can for game time plus some for other Pringles fans. Stash a can in your work desk or pantry to enjoy anytime. Share Pringles® at your next get-together to turn up excitement among family and friends. Get your hands on Pringles® Original Potato Crisps for awesomeness that keeps you coming back, stack after stack.
- Always tasty, never greasy
- Kosher Pareve
- Contains wheat ingredients
- Crank up snacking moments with the outrageously delicious flavor and fun shape of Pringles® Original Potato Crisps
- Stack, snack, and savor at home and on the go; Pop open a can anytime
- Pack into a school lunch box, backpack or tote bag
- The original, stackable potato crisp seasoned with satisfying saltiness from edge to edge
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Salt, Wheat Starch.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
